Kavitha asks NRIs to invest in Telangana

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday called upon the Indian diaspora to return to their homeland and invest in Telangana.

Kavitha participated in Bonalu celebrations at Brisbane in Australia organised by Bharat Jagruti. Kavitha said that Telangana had become a haven for investments in India and 47 billion dollars’ worth of investments have come to the State in the last nine years. She explained that the State government was providing all the necessary facilities for the establishment of industries. Kavitha along with Bharat Jagruti activists reached the local temple after decorating Bonum in the residences of NRIs from Telangana.

A meeting was held there after presenting bonum. Speaking on this occasion, she said that if there were two IT jobs in the country, one of them would be in Telangana. She explained that when the state was formed, there were 3.5 lakh jobs in the IT industry in Telangana, but now there were more than 9.5 lakh jobs. She said that the state government was increasing the wealth and distributing it to the poor. She said that Telangana has recorded more than the national average in GSDP. Kavitha expressed her happiness to see Indian culture and traditions of Telangana were spreading to Australia. She congratulated the Telugus in Brisbane.

She called upon the NRIs to respect the laws of the country and live a noble life and do social service. It is a matter of pride that Indians are excelling in Australian politics, she added. Kavitha said that within nine years of the formation of the State, Telangana was progressing rapidly in all fields and the aspirations of the people had been fulfilled. Telangana is number one in almost all fields. The State government is developing rural and urban areas in parallel, she added.