Kavitha forced people of State to bow their heads in shame: Bandi

Hyderabad: The State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithileader and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha had forced the people of Telangana to bow their heads in shame by getting involved in the illegal liquor scam.

Bandi Sanjay was speaking in the Women's Day programme at the party office. Taking exception to the comments of Kavitha that the people of Telangana would never bow before Delhi rulers, Bandi Sanjay wondered in what way the people of Telangana were concerned with the liquor scam involving KCR's daughter.

"Is Kavitha indulging in illegal liquor deals for the sake of Telangana people? Is that ill-gotten money being spent on crop loan waiver or payment of salaries to the employees or towards unemployment allowance?" he questioned. The people of Telangana had never bowed before anybody in the country but they were now forced to bow their heads in shame because of the illegal liquor scam involving KCR's daughter.

Bandi Sanjay said, "Kavitha's wicket is down with the liquor scam and very soon, all the BRS wickets would be clean bowled. There is no question of leaving those who were involved in liquor scam and gambling activities."

The BJP president alleged that womenfolk of Telangana were subjected to insults and humiliation during the KCR regime. "KCR's son KT Rama Rao had no time to call on the family members of Dr Preethi who allegedly died by committing suicide due to mental torture by his senior. But he would go to Sania Mirza's farewell tennis match," he criticised.

Sanjay recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had explained the greatness of Indian women during his visit to the USA and narrated how his mother had brought her children up braving several hardships. He had upheld the self-respect of womenfolk by constructing 11 crore individual toilets. Modi had granted gas connections to nine crore women, power connections to 2.5 crore people under Sowbhagya scheme, houses for 3 crore women and opened 25 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts for 25 crore women, he pointed out. On the other hand, KCR had shown no respect to women. "During his first stint, there was not a single woman Cabinet Minister. There would be no woman president of the party. There is no women's commission. For KCR, only his daughter Kavitha represents the entire womenfolk – whether it was for playing Bathukamma or holding meetings of women," he alleged.

Sanjay pointed out that the BJP had reserved 30 per cent of its organisational positions for women. The party had made a tribal woman as the President of India, eight women as Governors, four as Chief Ministers and 11 women MPs Union Ministers, he said. Assuring party tickets to a good number of women who had the chances of winning in the next elections in Telangana, he asked them to play a key role in bringing the BJP to power.