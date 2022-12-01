Kavitha named in Delhi liquor policy case

Hyderabad: The remand report of Amit Arora, a close associate of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday has made some sensational revelations.

For the first time, the name of TRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha figured in the report that was submitted to the Delhi CBI court.

The report named Kavitha as a suspect at serial number 32, out of 36 names, in the case. The report said she changed her mobile numbers IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) six times between December 2021 and April 2022.

It was found that the South Group has allegedly paid Rs 100-crore bribe to some influential political leaders. The group was allegedly managed by some political leaders and businessmen from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Arora reportedly confessed the payment of Rs 100 crore to another accused, in the case Vijay Nair, through the group.

The report said that large scale destruction of digital evidence with an intent to impede the investigation was done. An attempt was also made to see that the evidence pertaining to the scam running into thousands of crores was either destroyed which would contain valuable digital data and material to prove further kickbacks.

Referring to the change of mobile numbers by all 36 persons named in the remand report, the report said that there is no earthly reason for suspects to change their mobile phones, specifically the phones that were used during the period of the scam. Most suspects have also changed their phones during May to August 2022 which indicates that the evidences available in their phones prior to the period (including the period of police formulation and implementation) were destroyed / not retrievable.

"The magnitude of the destruction is such that most suspects, liquor barons, senior government officials, Excise Minister of Delhi and other suspects had changed their phones multiple times ", the report said .