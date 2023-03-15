Kavitha to chair roundtable today

Hyderabad: Political scene will once again shift to New Delhi on Wednesday as BRS Jagruti leader and MLC K Kavitha will chair a round table conference demanding instant introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current session of Parliament. This will be in continuation of the one-day fast she held at Jantar Mantar on March 10 with the support of AAP, Left and other organisations.

The two left political parties, AAP representatives, civil society organisations and others will be participating in Wednesday's round table, which will be held at Le Meridien Hotel between 3 pm and 5 pm. Congress and BJP had alleged that the BRS MLC's hunger strike in support of the bill was an attempt to divert attention from her appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Kavitha had deposed before the ED for nine hours on March 11 for recording her statement in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. She was summoned again on March 16 in connection with the case.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has directed all top leaders of BRS, including MPs and party activists to stay put in Delhi till weekend as the party wants to monitor the developments.

In case the ED decides to arrest Kavitha, BRS leaders advised to take up agitations across Telangana and in Delhi as well. It is likely that IT Minister K T Rama Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao will also go to Delhi on Thursday.