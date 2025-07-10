  • Menu
KCR Admitted to Yashoda Hospital Again for Medical Tests

KCR Admitted to Yashoda Hospital Again for Medical Tests
KCR Admitted to Yashoda Hospital Again for Medical Tests

Highlights

BRS chief and former Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, for follow-up medical tests. He was earlier hospitalized on July 3 and discharged on July 5. Doctors advised rest and further monitoring of his health.

Former Chief Minister and BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda. Doctors advised him to get admitted for further medical tests.

Earlier this month, on July 3, KCR was also admitted to the same hospital. At that time, doctors monitored his blood sugar and sodium levels, and recommended that he stay in the hospital for two days. He was discharged on July 5 after his health improved.

Doctors had advised him to take rest for a week and return later for follow-up tests. As part of that plan, KCR has now been admitted again for further medical check-ups.

