KCR appoints temporary steering committee to carry out BRS activities

Hyderabad: BRS National president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao constituted a temporary steering committee with 15 members for the BRS Maharashtra State unit with immediate effect.

The BRS president will act as the Chairman for the steering committee. Kalvakuntla Vamshidhar Rao, who has been appointed as the in-charge of BRS Maharashtra State unit, is also a member of the Steering Committee.

Other steering committee members are Shankar Anna Dhondge, BhanudasMurkute, Haribhau Rathore, Ghanshyam Shelar, Anna Saheb Mane, Deepak Aatram, ManikKadam, DnyaneshWakudkar, Sachin Sathe, Shusri Surekha Punekhar, Kadir Maulana, Yashpal Binge and Firoj Patel.

Similarly, KCR has appointed former MLA Charan Waghmare as coordinator of Nagpur division of BRS Maharashtra State unit with immediate effect. DnyaneshWakudkar, who was the coordinator of BRS Nagpur division, has been promoted as the steering committee member. On the occasion, the party president has appreciated Wakudkar’s contribution to the party in Nagpur division. Moreover, in order to speed up the ongoing party activities in Maharashtra, the party president, KCR, has appointed six co-coordinators in every six regional divisions of Maharashtra State.

Apart from this, district co-coordinators have been appointed in all 36 districts of Maharashtra State. For the Aurangabad Division, SomanathThorat will act as Coordinator while Datta Pawar works as Co-coordinator.