KCR government inflicting great misery on people: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has made the lives of common people miserable by abnormally increasing various taxes, power tariffs and RTC bus fares.

Speaking to media persons after interacting with the passengers of RTC buses, drivers and conductors at Jubilee Bus station, Secunderabad, Sanjay said it appears that KCR does not want the poor and middle class people in the State to lead a normal life. "In the last few months, the KCR government has indiscriminately increased power tariffs, property tax, drinking water cess, VAT on fuel and RTC bus fares," he said.

Bandi pointed out that it was for the first time that the TSRTC charges were hiked five times in a span of three years. "KCR was robbing the poor of their only way of transportation by abnormally increasing the bus fares in the name of diesel cess," he said and demanded the cess to be revoked immediately. He also said that after the TRS formed government for the second time, the TSRTC hiked the charges were hiked by 25 per cent after the RTC strike ended in 2019. Then, a safety cess was imposed followed by a 'round figure' increase. The third was an increase in Palle Velugu bus charges and the fourth was a rise in bus pass rates, noted Bandi Sanjay.

Sanjay also highlighted that the RTC employees are never paid their salaries on time, and even their two PRC dues and five DAs are pending. Despite the overcharging, KCR has made the RTC debt-ridden and leased out the valuable RTC property to TRS leaders and MLAs, he said.