KCR govt ruining lives of students: charges Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday lashed out at the State government and the police for ‘ruining’ lives of students.

Addressing the media after calling on ABVP leader Jhansi here, he accused the KCR government of selling itself and ruining lives of students.

Bandi charged some police officials with crossing all legal limitations for getting promotions and harassing ABVP leaders.

He questioned how Guru Nanak and Srinidhi Universities have admitted 4,000 students without obtaining private university status? Also, can engineering admissions be done before counselling, Bandi asked.

He questioned the harassment and filing cases against students for protesting at the State Higher Education Council for justice and action against the universities for floating norms.

The Karimnagar MP said ABPV State secretary Jhansi was subjected to third-degree by the police for leading the protest. She was targeted and locked in a room with no CCTV camera and beaten with batons. When she resisted the atrocities to save self, the police created evidence to claim she attacked the police and filed cases against her with foisted charges, he pointed out. The police have spread falsehood against Jhansi for sharing footage to show she tried to resist.

“ Is a democratic government running in the State?; or a rowdy raj”, asked Bandi.

He demanded action against the police, including ACP, who was responsible for using third-degree on Jhansi.

Responding to a question, he condemned Minister V Srinivas Goud’s alleged comments on Dalits dubbing them ‘third-class fellows’. He sought to know what dalit communities are doing? He pointed out that it was because of Ambedkar’s Constitution that Goud could become an MLA and a minister; otherwise he might be seeking alms.