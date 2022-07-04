KCR has no chinta of janta, says Amit Shah

Hyderabad: It has been eight years since the Telangana State was formed after a long struggle and sacrifice of youth and many others and the BJP supported the cause because it was in favour of 'Neelu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu,' but the big question that the people of the State ask to their own government that has all that been achieved?

Eight years in power, the TRS government has failed in fulfilling the aspiration of the people of the State. People are unhappy with corruption and family rule of TRS government, said the Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the gathering at the public meeting held at Parade Grounds on Sunday.

Shah said that KCR has no 'Chinta of Janta'. His projects have become an ATM for him. His only concern is how to make his son the next Chief Minister? Shah thundered, "KCR listen carefully, next time the chance of becoming the CM is not yours nor your son's, it will be the Double Engine Sarkar of BJP that will come to power. "Agla Sarkar Kamal Phul Ka Hai," he added.

Referring to unemployment in the State, he said creating jobs means creating opportunities for KTR and his family members. But for BJP there are no such compulsions. It works for the overall development of the country.

He alleged that KCR never celebrated the Telangana Liberation Day as he is afraid of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The erstwhile Hyderabad State of the Nizam was merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948 and the BJP has been demanding that day to be officially celebrated as the "Liberation Day". Shah said the steering of the car, the symbol of the TRS party, is in the hands of Owaisi.

"KCR has been in power for the past eight years, but he never visited the Secretariat as he was told by a tantric that his government would collapse if he went to the Secretariat. You do not have to go to the Secretariat, because BJP will get a chance to go to the Secretariat as it is going to form a government," added Shah.

"I have seen Telangana's mood. KCR, whenever you want to hold the elections hold it, the BJP is set to form the next government in the State," added Amit Shah.