KCR ignored aspirations of government officials

Hyderabad: Without giving inter relief and PRC (Pay Revision Commission), the KCR government has betrayed the government officials, said TPCC spokesperson, P Indira Shoban.

In a media statement, the leader said that ignoring the aspirations of all the government employees, few were being shown favour based on caste and political reasons, while no fresh appointments or promotions were made after TRS government came to power.

"Favour is shown to some of the officials who are being promoted as of their spouses hold influential position, while for some others period of retirement is extended for another three years, just because of their relationship with the CM," said TPCC spokesperson P Indira Shoban. She said that the entire procedure of giving promotions is being undermined by the current government, as several juniors were bestowed with elevation in no time.