KCR keen on self-respect & welfare of BCs: Talasani

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is keen on welfare and development of the backward classes and his idea is that they should live with self-respect, said Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Sunday. He said the earlier rulers in the united AP treated BCs as vote bank only.

Ministers Srinivas Yadav, Gangula Kamalakar, Srinivas Goud participated in the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Meru Bhavan and Medara Bhavan at Uppal Bhagayat, along with MLA Subhash Reddy, State BC Commission chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav called upon BCs to remain united and strive for their welfare and development. He flayed the earlier governments saying they never showed interest in development of BCs.

He stated that after formation of Telangana BCs developed socially and economically. "The credit for allotting lands and funds for building self-respect bhavans for different castes in BCs went to the CM."

All praises for ASHA workers

The services rendered by the ASHA workers during the Corona times received accolades from Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav. He participated in a programme where mobile phones were distributed to ASHA workers in the city.

Talasani said ASHA workers worked with courage during the pandemic. "Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had recognised their work and service and increased their salaries. Mobile phones are being distributed to ASHA workers to oversee the government programmes. As many as 1,385 ASHA workers are employed in Hyderabad district. The government is determined to utilise their services fully", he added.