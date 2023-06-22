  • Menu
KCR lays foundation for super speciality hospital

Highlights

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the establishment of a super speciality hospital at Patancheru

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the establishment of a super speciality hospital at Patancheru today.

The 200 bed super speciality hospital is part of the state government's plan to set up four hospitals in the four corners of the HYDERABAD city.

The government has earmarked Rs 170 crore to establish the super speciality hospital.

