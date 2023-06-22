Live
- Rahul questions PM's silence on Manipur, says all-party meeting not imp for him
- Nadda to visit Odisha today
- Telangana Martyrs Memorial: Significance, Photos, and Everything You Need to Know Here
- ACB continues raids on Bhimavaram Municipal Commissioner
- Apple releases iOS 16.5.1 update; Eligible devices and How to download it
- Firing Exchange Between Armed Miscreants And Assam Rifles In Manipur
- KCR lays foundation for super speciality hospital
- Yogi implements LADCS to provide free legal aid to poor
- Anjali’s special film goes to the sets
- Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood film ‘Love Again’ makes OTT debut
KCR lays foundation for super speciality hospital
Highlights
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the establishment of a super speciality hospital at Patancheru
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the establishment of a super speciality hospital at Patancheru today.
The 200 bed super speciality hospital is part of the state government's plan to set up four hospitals in the four corners of the HYDERABAD city.
The government has earmarked Rs 170 crore to establish the super speciality hospital.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS