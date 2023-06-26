Live
KCR leaves for Maharashtra with two special buses and 600 cars
He is accompanied by Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other important leaders. His visit will continue for two days
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao left for Maharashtra tour. He traveled by road with a huge convoy of two special buses and 600 cars.
He was accompanied by Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other important leaders. His visit will continue for two days.
All of them will reach Omarga in Dharshiv district of Maharashtra at 1 pm. He will have lunch there and leave for Solapur at 4.30 pm.
KCR and other leaders will reach Pandaripuram from Solapur at 8 am on Tuesday.
After that he will participate in a huge public meeting organised in Sarkoli of Solapur district. Many leaders including prominent leader Bhagirath Balke will join BRS in this assembly. Afterwards, he will visit Tuljabhavani Ammavari (Shaktipeeth) in Dharashiv district and return to Hyderabad.