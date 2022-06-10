KCR likely to address South India farmers' meeting in Coimbatore

Hyderabad: The South India Farmers Association is planning to invite Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to a public meeting to be organised in Coimbatore.

The association leaders recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and invited him to the meeting. Association leader K Narasimha Naidu said the objective of the meeting is to discuss farmers' plight and demand for an Act to implement the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all agricultural products.

The schedule for the meeting will be finalised soon. He said nearly 20-30 per cent farmers in Coimbatore are from Telugu States; they are waiting for KCR meeting in the local area.

Earlier, the association leaders met Stalin and explained the farmer welfare schemes launched by the Telangana government. They also met some Kerala ministers to understand the implementation of the farmer welfare schemes there. The association representatives visited the Kaleshwaram project and studied the irrigation potential created under the lift projects in the State.