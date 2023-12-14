KCR likely to be discharged from hospital tomorrow, to go to his Banjara Hills residence

Former Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao likely to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. It may be recalled that he was admitted to a private hospital in the city and underwent surgery due to a broken hip bone. In this order, the doctors will send him home tomorrow (Friday). And then he seems to go to his old residence in Nandininagar of Banjara Hills.

After Telangana election results, he shifted directly from Pragathi Bhavan to Erravalli Farmhouse. Last Thursday night, he slipped and fell in the bathroom and broke his hip bone. The family members rushed him to Somajiguda Yashoda Hospital in the city. The medical team there conducted various tests and confirmed that the hip bone was broken. And then the surgery was done successfully. Since then, he is recovering.

In this order, a team of doctors who examined KCR's health condition announced that he will be discharged tomorrow. Doctors say it will take 6-8 weeks for KCR to fully recover. On the other hand, his staff has already completed the security arrangements at KCR's house in Nandininagar.