KCR mulls India Tour to fortify BRS

Hyderabad: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to embark on 'Bharat Darshan' (India Tour) in June this year in a bid to strengthen the party base in the country ahead of 2024 general election. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is eying to play a key role in national politics and set a new political agenda in the next Lok Sabha elections.

"The BRS chief has already begun exercise to open party offices in Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, UP, etc. He will visit the states and inaugurate party offices. KCR has also announced readiness of the BRS to foray into electoral politics in Maharashtra by contesting local body elections.

Clarity whether to contest the Assembly elections in Karnataka will be known soon. Since the BRS is maintaining friendly relations with JD (S) in the poll-bound Karnataka, KCR will take appropriate decisions with regard to the BRS role in the neighbouring state, leaders said, adding that the BRS chief will intensify his political activity at national level by organising regular meetings with different state units.

BRS offices will be opened in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nanded in Maharashtra, followed by Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack in Odisha during KCR visit. BRS general secretary Himanshu Tiwari has been asked to find suitable locations to establish party offices in Uttar Pradesh.

"Every prominent state with regular political activity in the country will have a BRS office. The BRS chief has already prepared a strategy to promote the party as a pan India political outfit before India is ready for the Lok Sabha elections in April 2024," party leaders said.

The Telangana CM will be busy with inauguration of New Secretariat, India's tallest status of Dr BR Ambedkar and Telangana Martyrs Memorial in April and May. After the end of Karnataka elections in mid-May, the BRS chief will hold a series of meetings with leaders of the different states.



During the same time, leaders said, KCR will undertake admitting of leaders into BRS at Pragati Bhavan regularly. State party unit committees of different states will also be announced by KCR before he embarks on India Tour.

Leaders said that the BRS head will also finalise the party agenda and objectives by May-end. For this, KCR has been holding a series of meetings with intellectuals and experts to prepare the party constitution.