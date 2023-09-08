KCR mulls poll strategy meet soon

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon hold a daylong mega poll strategy meeting for the success of ruling BRS in the ensuing Assembly elections. The meeting will also discuss necessary modalities it needs to adopt in case the Centre decides to advance the Lok Sabha elections and club it with the elections to the five state Assemblies, including Telangana.

Apart from the top BRS leaders, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other people’s representatives from all districts will be called for the meeting whose main agenda would be to discuss the possible political challenges and how to handle them whatever the political situation be.

The BRS feels that the situation regarding ‘one nation one election’ would be more clear after the brief Lok Sabha session and if the polls for the Telangana Assembly were to be held as per the schedule then they can go in for aggressive campaign from the first week of October. As far as Assembly elections are concerned, according to sources, the campaign would be focussed on showcasing the development and welfare of the state during the nine-year BRS rule. Along with that KCR would also take up a massive campaign to counter the Congress and the BJP. The Congress had already launched a campaign against the BRS, and it would require a lot of ammunition to take on them. The proposed strategy meeting would discuss this issue as well.



KCR will also take stock of the political situation in some identified Assembly constituencies where the BRS candidates are facing rough weather. He will also review the group politics in some segments against the party candidates. A senior leader said that some crucial political decisions will be taken to woo some sections of society at the meeting.