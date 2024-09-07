KCR performs maha yagam at farmhouse

Hyderabad: Following successive political debacles and cases, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday performed ‘Navagraha Maha Yagam’ at his Eravalli farmhouse, as advised by priests, between 11 am and 1 pm. Rao’s wife, Shobha, participated in the yagam. Party leaders T Harish Rao, MLC Kavitha’s husband Anil Kumar, and others were present. The yagam is performed to help people derive maximum advantage from planets and cure health problems. It can reduce the harmful effects of planets that are in a critical position in a person’s horoscope.

KCR and his party had faced setbacks during the last few months after they lost power in the Assembly elections and drew a blank in the Lok Sabha polls. Along with the political setback, he had to undergo hip replacement surgery after a fall in the bathroom, resulting in being out of public life for some time. The party is facing cases, including the Kaleshwaram inquiry and Kavitha getting jailed in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam.