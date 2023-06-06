KCR plants sapling under Green India Challenge 

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday participated a sapling under the Green India Challenge (GIC) initiative. CM KCR was accompanied by senior BRS party leader and member of Rajya Sabha, K Keshav Rao, Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Rajya Sabha member, J Santosh Kumar along with other party workers.

Santosh Kuma, who has taken-up the initiative of promoting the Green India Challenge initiative took to social media platform and thanked KCR.

“The mentor himself obliged to do the honours on the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay. Team #GreenIndiaChallenge overwhelmed by the kind gesture of the father of #HarithaHaaram to plant a sapling today as part of #GIC. Nothing could be more happier for me as the creator of #GreenIndiaChallenge movement, as our inspiration behind the initiation himself accepted to plant. Thank you so much Sir KCR garu.”, Santosh Kumar tweeted, marking World Environment Day.