  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

KCR plants sapling under Green India Challenge

KCR plants sapling under Green India Challenge
x

KCR plants sapling under Green India Challenge 

Highlights

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday participated a sapling under the Green India Challenge (GIC) initiative

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday participated a sapling under the Green India Challenge (GIC) initiative. CM KCR was accompanied by senior BRS party leader and member of Rajya Sabha, K Keshav Rao, Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Rajya Sabha member, J Santosh Kumar along with other party workers.

Santosh Kuma, who has taken-up the initiative of promoting the Green India Challenge initiative took to social media platform and thanked KCR.

“The mentor himself obliged to do the honours on the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay. Team #GreenIndiaChallenge overwhelmed by the kind gesture of the father of #HarithaHaaram to plant a sapling today as part of #GIC. Nothing could be more happier for me as the creator of #GreenIndiaChallenge movement, as our inspiration behind the initiation himself accepted to plant. Thank you so much Sir KCR garu.”, Santosh Kumar tweeted, marking World Environment Day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X