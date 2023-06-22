KCR Promises Metro train from Hayatnagar to Sangareddy

Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao said that Sangareddy to Hayatnagar metro will be sanctioned if BRS wins the upcoming Assembly elections.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a super speciality hospital in Patancheru of Sangareddy district on Thursday. Later, he participated in the public meeting and said, “I came to Patancheru after working as a minister in these districts before Telangana became a state. It was here that I did the Galli Galli Padayatra in Patancheru while staying at the Sangareddy guest house. Almost all problems are known to me. Patancheru is moving forward under the leadership of Mahipal Reddy. Former MLA Satyanarayana asked for metro rail here.’



Many slanders, many misconceptions and suspicions were raised during the formation of the state, he recalled. He said that industrialists used to strike for electricity earlier and now these industries are functioning in three shifts. |We are providing 24-hour electricity to industries in Telangana like nowhere else in India. Telangana is a state that provides 24-hour electricity to industries, domestic, homes, commercial and agriculture in many hardships and losses," said the Chief Minister.



The Chief Minister said that all this progress has been achieved with the people’s love, support, and hard work of workers, government officials and people's representatives. He said that Metro Rail is inevitable for Sangareddy and it must come. "I personally promise that I will give sanction for Patancheru to Hayatnagar metro rail in the first cabinet meeting of the new government," he said.

