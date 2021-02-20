KCR skips Niti Aayog meet

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday skipped the virtual meeting of the Niti Aayog Governing Council presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the CMs of all States.

On behalf of the Chief Minister, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar presented a report on the development of the State. This is the first time in the last six years that KCR did not take part in the Governing Council meeting held by the Prime Minister.

Official sources said that the chief secretary explained the implementation of State and the centrally-sponsored schemes in Telangana which included the flagship schemes like Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema, Kalyana Laxmi and KCR Kits. The CS also informed the Prime Minister about the arrangements being made for the enforcement of Ayushman Bharat health scheme for the poor in the state.

The State Government requested the Union government for early release of Central funds for various Centrally-sponsored schemes in Telangana in view of the State's precarious financial condition. The State Government has been demanding the Centre to sanction Rs 15,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha as the India's highest policy-making body NITI Aayog recommended four years ago. The central agency also suggested the Centre to earmark funds for Mission Kakatiya but the Centre did not release any funds till date.

