KCR takes serious note of TRS leaders' lapses in bypoll mgmt

Hyderabad: TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is said to be unhappy with the party incharges in Munugode Assembly constituency who left the poll management after the end of the campaign time instead of monitoring from the nearby constituencies on the polling day.

According to sources, the TRS chief is learnt to have done a post-mortem on the Munugode Assembly bye-election on Friday. The TRS had appointed one incharge for almost 100 voters in an attempt to win the Munugodu bypoll. The incharges had camped in the constituency for almost over a month's time taking up door-to-door campaigns. However, it was learnt that some of the incharges left the constituency after the end of the campaign time.

Some of them understood the mistake and focused on the constituency post noon onwards.

Sources said that this made the party leadership unhappy as the incharges were supposed to stay back in the adjacent villages of Munugode constituency and monitor the polling pattern.

Sources said that the senior leaders who were overseeing the functioning of the incharges had given their report to the party chief. The Chief Minister was angry with these incharges for leaving the places so early, said sources.

Apart from this, the party leadership was also analysing the mood of the silent voters. Sources said that there were about 10 per cent silent voters in the constituency, who could become crucial in the outcome of the poll. The outsider voters from various districts also kept the ruling party guessing. The leaders had provided conveyance to the constituency natives who are staying in different districts but they had no idea where these votes could go. It may be mentioned here that majority of surveys have predicted victory for the TRS in the bye election.

The party incharges are a worried lot as any adverse report would leave a bad impression on them. The party leaders said that good performance in this bye-election would be considered as an advantage in the next Assembly elections.

The leaders are now afraid that there would be action on them for failing in the poll management.