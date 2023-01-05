KCR to field BRS candidates in Raichur, Bidar & Kalaburagi

Hyderabad: Making its strategies move in the new year, the BRS made its intent clear to make a mark in the four of the eight poll-bound States. The BRS has announced that it would contest some of the seats in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

KCR was paying more attention to the Karnataka Assembly elections which are to be held in May. The BRS chief had held talks with JD(S) leaders and expressed his intention to field BRS candidates in some of the assembly segments of Bidar, Raichur and Kalaburagi districts and some farmers' dominated rural assembly segments where Telugus are in considerable numbers, according to sources. BRS is planning to make Rythu Bandhu, 24-hour free power and Rythu Bhima as election planks in these states.

KCR would then focus his attention on Telangana where elections would be held ahead of the farmers' dominated Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh around December end. He would then work out his strategies and contest in the northern states. BRS also would try its fortunes in the Lok Sabha polls from some of these states. KCR is learnt to be holding discussions with some farmers, intellectuals and retired bureaucrats from the poll-bound states and holding regular talks to constitute BRS-affiliated committees.

He feels that the farmer welfare measures taken by his government in Telangana would make an impact in the northern states as well. He is also contemplating to visit Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and hold meetings. However, KCR is not keen to expand BRS in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram where the elections are scheduled to be held early this year.