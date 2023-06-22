Live
- Law & order totally failed in State: Gidugu Rudra Raju
- KCR to inaugurate 2BHK houses in Kollur today
- Minister Indrakaran launches sale of millet prasadam at Yadadri
- Khammam: Ankura doctors conduct rare operation on newborn baby
- Wanaparthy: Govt hospital creates record with 28 deliveries in 1 day
- Congress undisputed champion of deception: Jagadish Reddy
- Mahbubnagar: JPNCE offers free hostel facility to all girl engineering students
- Yadagirigutta: Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme extended to another 2,043 temples
- Government braces for heatwave conditions, rolls out slew of measures across Telangana
- Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Golconda Bonalu celebrations
KCR to inaugurate 2BHK houses in Kollur today
Highlights
Telangana Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate Asia's largest KCR Nagar 2 BHK Dignity Housing Colony built Kollur Village under Patancheru Assembly Constituency
Telangana Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate Asia's largest KCR Nagar 2 BHK Dignity Housing Colony built Kollur Village under Patancheru Assembly Constituency of Sangareddy District at 11 am on Thursday and dedicate it to the people.
The chief minister will later handover the house site pattas to six beneficiaries. The project stands as the largest housing project in the country where the government distributes free house to the beneficiaries without collecting a single penny.
The Telangana government has undertaken the construction of 15,660 houses at one place to accommodate about 60,000 people. The government has built the house with a good infrastructure on par with corporate style at a cost of Rs.1,489.29 crores.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS