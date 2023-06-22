KCR to inaugurate 2BHK houses in Kollur today

Telangana Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate Asia's largest KCR Nagar 2 BHK Dignity Housing Colony built Kollur Village under Patancheru Assembly Constituency of Sangareddy District at 11 am on Thursday and dedicate it to the people.



The chief minister will later handover the house site pattas to six beneficiaries. The project stands as the largest housing project in the country where the government distributes free house to the beneficiaries without collecting a single penny.

The Telangana government has undertaken the construction of 15,660 houses at one place to accommodate about 60,000 people. The government has built the house with a good infrastructure on par with corporate style at a cost of Rs.1,489.29 crores.