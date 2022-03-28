KCR to inaugurate Yadadri temple today

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be inaugurating the renovated Yadadri Temple at 11.55 am at Yadadri on Monday after the Maha Kumbha Samprokshana.

While the arrangements are being taken up for the inauguration, the Seer Chinna Jiyar Swamy who was an important part of the temple renovation programme for suggesting changes as per shastras failed to get an invitation from the temple authorities. The CM, ministers, all the MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ZP Chairpersons have been invited to attend the programme.

The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth inauguration of the temple. Swamy varu would be taken from Balalayam to the main temple in the form of a Shobha yatra in the presence of the dignitaries. Common devotees would be allowed into the temple after 4 pm. The authorities have planned to provide darshan to about 60,000 devotees every day and to provide food for 30,000 devotees on daily basis. The temple has been renovated with over Rs 1,200 crore. While the construction of the main temple was completed, the expansion works are nearing completion. The temple would be managed on the lines of TTD which has a board to oversee the activities of the temple.

Amidst the inauguration, the talking point has been the failure of the temple authorities to extend the invitation to the Seer. It is said that the differences between the CM and the seer were the reason behind the invitation not being extended by the authorities. Sources said that the differences came to the fore during the inauguration of 'Statue of Equality' at Muchintal at Shamshabad where there was no mention of the name of the CM on the foundation stone.

When asked about the differences, both KCR and the seer denied any such thing. During a recent press conference, Jiyar Swamy said that he would go if he is invited or else witness the fete. When the chief minister was asked about the difference between them, the CM asked, 'who told the reporters that there were differences.' He replied saying that he would not answer such silly questions. However, the devotees feel that there should not have been controversies when such a big event was going on in the State.