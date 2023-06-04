Live
- Ruturaj Gaikwad from Chennai Super Kings has tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar
- Understand person’s object relationship
- Prominent Shrines in the land of Kalinga
- Our body produces opioids naturally?
- Global stock taking at Bonn climate summit
- Invasive lionfish threaten, ecosystems
- Srisailam temple gets 5 battery-operated vehicles
- 9 Years in Office: CM KCR – A Statesman Par Excellence
- Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy lauds YSRCP rule as golden era for farmers
- Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati standing panel gives nod for Rs 4 cr development works
KCR to visit Nirmal today
- To inaugurate Integrated Collectorate Complex and BRS party office
- To address public meeting soon after inaugurating the projects
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will embark on a day official tour to Nirmal district on Sunday. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Integrated Collectorate Complex and address a big public meeting organised as part of the decennial celebrations of Telanganan State Formation Day.
State Endowment and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that the Chief Minister will first inaugurate the newly built integrated Collectorate complex, BRS party office and other projects, and later address a public meeting to be held on the outskirts of Yellapalle village, located about 5-km away from Nirmal district headquarters.
The Minister visited the new Collectorate complex and public meeting venue and reviewed the arrangements with district officials and party senior leaders.
He said that at least one lakh people will be mobilized to attend the public meeting. In view of hot summer, Reddy said that special arrangements like distribution of water and butter milk to everyone was being made at the meeting venue in the afternoon.