KCR to visit Nirmal today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will embark on a day official tour to Nirmal district on Sunday. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Integrated Collectorate Complex and address a big public meeting organised as part of the decennial celebrations of Telanganan State Formation Day.

State Endowment and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that the Chief Minister will first inaugurate the newly built integrated Collectorate complex, BRS party office and other projects, and later address a public meeting to be held on the outskirts of Yellapalle village, located about 5-km away from Nirmal district headquarters.

The Minister visited the new Collectorate complex and public meeting venue and reviewed the arrangements with district officials and party senior leaders.

He said that at least one lakh people will be mobilized to attend the public meeting. In view of hot summer, Reddy said that special arrangements like distribution of water and butter milk to everyone was being made at the meeting venue in the afternoon.