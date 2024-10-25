KCR tweaked DPR of Kaleshwaram after nod from CWC, reveals ex-ENC

Hyderabad: Former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government has changed the DPR (Detailed Project Report) of the Kaleshwaram project after the approval from CWC (Central Water Commission). The Kaleshwaram project was the brainchild of KCR, and the DPR has been altered at the insistence of the high power committee in the previous government.

Former engineering in chief (ENC-Irrigation) N Venkateswarlu disclosed before the Justice Ghose Commission that the irrigation wing was not aware of the Kaleshwaram project since it was conceived by KCR on his own without involving the irrigation engineers. The official said that the high power committee changed the designs after the CWC approval and the sites of Medigadda, Anannaram, and Sundilla barrages were finalised by WAPCOS (Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited).

The official informed the Commission that the irrigation wing had no role in the finalisation of the barrage sites and the proposals for the construction of the entire Kaleshwaram. The irrigation wing decided to construct the Kaleshwaram project on the instructions of KCR in 2016. The then CM held a review meeting with top irrigation officials and explained his plan to construct the lift irrigation scheme. The Commission cross-examined the former ENC on various issues related to the construction of the barrages, approvals from the central agencies, and the role of field-level irrigation engineers during the construction of the project. The Commission also warned the official that action would be initiated if the latter failed to disclose facts about the barrages, lift schemes, and installation of pump sets.