KCR’s nine-year rule: A golden era of welfare programmes

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister KCR’s nine-year tenure in Telangana marked a ‘golden era’ in the implementation of welfare programmes. With an annual allocation of over Rs. 50,000 crore, the state government has been at the forefront of public welfare initiatives, setting an example for the country.

Unprecedented Investment in Welfare Schemes

Over the past decade, the State government has allocated nearly Rs. 5 lakh crores for various welfare schemes, including Aasra pensions and others. These initiatives have provided financial security and enhanced the self-esteem of the underprivileged sections of society. Notably, farmers have received crop investment assistance, effectively addressing their economic difficulties.

Praising Telangana’s Welfare Initiatives

Telangana government has garnered widespread acclaim for its effective implementation of numerous welfare schemes. The State’s efforts have been recognised nationally, applauding the positive impact on the lives of its citizens.

Empowering Dalits and Artisans

In a significant move, the Telangana government introduced the Dalit Bandhu scheme, aiming to uplift SC communities and restore their social respect and economic dignity. Under this scheme, beneficiaries are provided a non-repayable grant of Rs. 10 lakh without the need for bank linkage or collateral. Additionally, a financial assistance scheme of Rs. 1 lakh has been introduced for eligible artisans, empowering them to enhance their livelihoods.

Standing tall at 125 feet, the world’s largest Dr BR Ambedkar statue serves as a symbol of inspiration for people and authorities to fulfill the vision of the architect of the Indian Constitution. Its presence reminds society of the ideals and principles that shape the nation.