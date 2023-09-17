Keep the parties away which kept away from the celebration of Liberation Day - Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the political parties for turning away from celebrating the most important aspect of freedom of Telangana, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called upon the people to turn away from these parties.

The Union Home Minister hoisted the National Flag on the occasion of 75th Telangana Liberation Day at Parade Grounds here on Sunday. Paying tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed for the liberation of Telangana, Amit Shah said that if there was no Sardar Patel, Telangana would not have got freedom in a short time after India's Independence. Sardar Patel was the man who made the Nizams army to surrender. He said that along with Telangana, the Marathwada region in Maharashtra and Bidar in Karnataka got merged in the Indian Union. The Home Minister read out the names of heroes who were part of the Liberation struggle like Kaloji Narayan Rao and others.

Shah said that during the last 75 years, the governments did not organise the Liberation Day. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting a new culture last year by celebrating the Liberation Day in Telangana. He said that there were three main intentions behind celebrating the Liberation Day. This is to celebrate Liberation Day, to create awareness among the youth about the Liberation struggle and to remember the martyrs and make the aspirations of the freedom fighters come true, said Shah.

The people of the region faced atrocities by people under Nizam and this was nowhere in the history in the world. "Unfortunately with vote bank politics, even after the formation of Telangana, the Telangana Liberation Day was not celebrating and governments kept away. People should also keep these parties away," said Shah.

Shah recalled how on September 2 in Parkala, the Nizams army commander like General Dyer, killed hundreds of freedom fighters. He also recalled that the then Union Home Minister Sardar Patel said on August 10, 1947 that the only way was merger of Hyderabad into Indian union. He also congratulated the people in Kalyan Karnataka and Marathwada region in Maharashtra and asked them to remember the freedom fighters for ever.

Amit Shah said that today also marks the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this was being celebrated as a service day. He said that the Indian economy, which was at 11th place in the world has reached 5th place. India has now become fourth country to reach the Moon with the success of Chandrayan. The Prime Minister ensured entry of the African Union into G20 and made the G20 as G21.

The Union Minister said that the government showcased the historical monuments like Konark Temple and others to the world in the G20 meeting.