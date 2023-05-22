Keka, SME HR tech leader, organizes badminton event ‘SHUTTLERS ’ to mark HR Day

Hyderabad, 21st May, 2023: Keka, the SME HR tech leader of India based out of Hyderabad, organized SHUTTLERS, a two-day badminton tournament, to observe International HR Day. The event was conducted at Gamepoint HITEC in Hyderabad on May 20 & 21, for corporate HR professionals. SHUTTLERS was held in the presence of Arjuna Awardee and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap, who also stepped into the badminton court to play a few games with the participants.









International HR Day is celebrated on May 20 to commemorate and celebrate the hard work and achievements of HR professionals responsible for driving an organization's and its people's growth. The overarching goal of SHUTTLERS was the convergence of corporate HR professionals in an engaging event that promotes physical wellness, contributing to overall productivity and performance.

Vijay Yalamanchili, CEO of Keka, said, “Through our badminton tournament, SHUTTLERS, we have been able to solidify our presence in the HR community of Hyderabad. In a conventional scenario, a company's HR team organizes the employee engagement activity. Changing the narrative this HR day, we decided to give our people managers a chance to let loose and enjoy themselves. It was heartwarming to see so many HR professionals participating in the tournament and having a great time.”













The two-day badminton tournament, SHUTTLERS, was attended by 350 participants, which included some big names from the HR ecosystem. The runner up of the women's single was Pavitra Patnaikuni from Qualizeal and Men's single winner was Abhinash Waza Info LLC. Sudha Nujilla from GAC Digital Pvt Ltd & Velluri Siva Pavan from Pixelloid studios Pvt Ltd were awarded as the emerging player in women Nd men category. The event ended with prize distribution by the chief guest followed by high tea.













About Keka

Founded by Vijay Yalamanchilli in 2015, Keka is the leading HR tech platform in India for small and medium-sized companies with 20-5000 employees. Keka was incepted with a mission to create awesome employee experiences by shunning clunky interfaces and offering easy and simple software solutions. The company started as a squad of 5 and ascended to become a stellar team of 550+. From automation of people processes to creating an engaged and driven culture, Keka is everything businesses need to build a good-to-great company. The software helps HR teams spend less time on mundane tasks and focus more on the vital assets of any organisation: the people. Keka streamlines and automates payroll, recruiting, leave & attendance, performance management and more with ease. It has managed to leave an indelible mark with a reach of 6500+ customers across various sectors, including IT services, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, professional service organisations, accounting, taxation, fin-tech, and others. It currently runs the payroll of 1.5M employees across the world.