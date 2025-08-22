Live
- Make in India booster: izmomicro develops next-gen semiconductor tech, shares rise
- Elon Musk Hints Grok 5 Could Be First Real Leap Toward AGI
- Why is Oppn scared? Prime Minister Modi backs bills on ousting arrested PM, CM
- WinZO withdraws real money games, PokerBaazi halts operations after new Online Gaming Bill
- With eye on expanding defence ties in Africa, Army Chief Gen Dwivedi to visit Algeria soon
- Hyundai, Kia partner with S. Korean battery makers to boost EV safety
- LoP Rahul, Tejashwi visit Khanquah Rahmani in Bihar's Munger, meet Muslim scholars
- India’s strong domestic demand to cushion impact of US tariff hike
- Heavy rain lashes Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur; train services hit, schools closed for today
- Apple TV+ Price Jumps to $12.99 in the US, Still Just Rs 99 in India
Kenstar Brings Lifestyle Upgrade with 5-Star Air Coolers
Highlights
Kenstar, a trusted brand for nearly three decades, has launched India’s first BEE 5-Star Rated Energy Efficient Air Coolers, backed by a 5-year...
Kenstar, a trusted brand for nearly three decades, has launched India’s first BEE 5-Star Rated Energy Efficient Air Coolers, backed by a 5-year warranty.
Unveiled under the “Power of 5” campaign, the range promises unmatched performance, efficiency, durability, quality, and reliability. Equipped with BLDC Maxx Technology, Quadra Flow air delivery, Hydro Dense Mesh Honeycomb Pads, and a Heavy-Duty Double Ball Bearing Motor, the coolers offer superior cooling while reducing electricity bills.
CEO Sunil Jain emphasized Kenstar’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, while National Sales Head Santosh Bhamre highlighted customer confidence. The launch sets a new benchmark in cooling solutions.
Next Story