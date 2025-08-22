Kenstar Brings Lifestyle Upgrade with 5-Star Air Coolers

Kenstar, a trusted brand for nearly three decades, has launched India’s first BEE 5-Star Rated Energy Efficient Air Coolers, backed by a 5-year warranty.

Unveiled under the “Power of 5” campaign, the range promises unmatched performance, efficiency, durability, quality, and reliability. Equipped with BLDC Maxx Technology, Quadra Flow air delivery, Hydro Dense Mesh Honeycomb Pads, and a Heavy-Duty Double Ball Bearing Motor, the coolers offer superior cooling while reducing electricity bills.

CEO Sunil Jain emphasized Kenstar’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, while National Sales Head Santosh Bhamre highlighted customer confidence. The launch sets a new benchmark in cooling solutions.