Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address Hyderabad Malayalees on Jan 8

Hyderabad: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who created history by making a triumphant return to power with a massive mandate, will be felicitated by all the Malayali organisations and Malayalees of Hyderabad/ Telangana.

He will be addressing the Malayalees of Hyderabad on January 8 at Hari Hara Kalabhavan at 3 pm and acquaint with their problems.

All Malayali associations are working in tandem to make the function a great success.

Arrangements are also being made to submit representations on any common grievances to him. The organisers request the malayalees to gather at the venue and make it an outstanding success.