Hyderabad: The national-level live kickboxing competitions held at LuLu Mall in the city concluded successfully. Organised by the UIC, the three-day event started on Friday and ended on Sunday.

The first day featured a Face-Off event, while the second day showcased exciting kickboxing matches.

A total of 16 fighters participated in 8 matches, including two female competitors. In the Welter Weight category, Vahid emerged as the champion. The final day highlighted Muay Thai competitions.

Speaking at the event, Abdul Khadeer Shaik, Regional Director of LuLu Group, stated that these competitions were organised to promote sports in Hyderabad. He mentioned that such events would help increase public interest in sports. As expected, the competitions received a tremendous response from visitors.

Mohammad Sharif, Regional Manager, and Ezhil Arasan, Mall Manager, thanked everyone for making the event a grand success. They also noted that it was the first time such competitions were held inside a mall in the city.

On the first day, Bandi Ramesh, Vice President of TPCC and Congress Kukatpally In-Charge, attended the event. He expressed pride that Kukatpally hosted such competitions and appreciated the efforts of LuLu Mall management. He expressed hope that many more such events would be organised in the future.