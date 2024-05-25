Kishan brand ambassador of Cong: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Jagga Reddy has welcomed the statement of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who stated that 25 MLAs from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will be joining Congress after the announcement of Lok Sabha results.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday, Jagga Reddy said that Kishan Reddy seemed to be a brand ambassador of the Congress party and it was a good sign that the BJP leader was speaking in favour of the Congress party.

"The BJP leaders are professors in toppling the elected governments in the country. No matter how many conspiracies the BJP does in Telangana, there is no chance of toppling the Congress government and Revanth Reddy will continue as the Chief Minister of Telangana for five years," Jagga Reddy said.

He stated that the situation is very clear that the BJP will not come to power in the Centre again and the BJP leaders have already realised the ground reality, which is in favour of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Understanding the mood of the people, the BJP leaders are changing their language everyday and are indirectly speaking in favour of the Congress party,” he said.

The TPCC working president alleged that Kishan Reddy doesn’t have any basic knowledge about agriculture and he was unnecessarily politicising the process of paddy procurement in Telangana.