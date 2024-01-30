Live
Kishan inaugurates light and sound show at OU Arts College
Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said Osmania University and Arts College have a unique historical background of training the youth of the region as highly educated, cultural, political and technical leaders.
Addressing after launching the light sound, and laser show of OU Arts College on Monday, he said that such projects have been undertaken to make the present generation aware of the local culture and traditions in different parts of the country.
He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing him to do such great work as Union Minister of Tourism and Culture. He said that the people of Telangana and tourists will be entertained by this project by narrating the historical facts in the form of a story through laser lights on the prestigious Arts College building.