Kishan lashes out at Rahul for ‘politicising’ former PM’s death

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Monday made scathing remarks against Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi going to Vietnam to revel in the New Year celebrations while the state governments across the country are mourning the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

He alleged while addressing the media on Monday that “The LoP had insisted that the widow of the former PM must receive him and did not enter the home of the former prime minister to offer tributes.”

“It is disappointing that individuals like Rahul Gandhi, who previously insulted Manmohan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, now posture standing on a moral high ground,” he lashed out.

He said that the passing of the former PM is a significant loss for the country, and noted the people of the country are saddened to see Sonia Gandhi's family and the Congress party politicising Manmohan Singh's death. Manmohan Singh was a man respected by all in the country. “It is shameful and inhumane for the Congress party to exploit the memory of such an individual for political gain,” he added.

He said that many will remember that Manmohan Singh served the nation for ten years under significant pressure and faced numerous insults. The Prime Minister acted promptly upon learning of Manmohan Singh's passing. The central government has decided to conduct his last rites in the same manner as those of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been entrusted with the responsibility, and arrangements for Manmohan Singh's funeral have already been made. A decision was also made to establish a memorial centre for Manmohan Singh, similar to the one built for Atal Bihari Vajpayee, within three hours of his passing. He said that traditionally, memorials of former PMs have been established by Trusts, “and discussions were held with Manmohan Singh's wife about setting one up. The Government of India has decided to transfer land to the trust for this purpose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally consoled Manmohan Singh's family members, and Cabinet Ministers participated fully in the last rites,” he pointed out.

“In line with the rules governing former Prime Ministers, Prime Minister Modi has taken decisions regarding the construction of Manmohan Singh's memorial on behalf of the Central government. However, of late, Rahul Gandhi has developed a habit of politicising every issue. It is distressing for the public to see a great man treated in such a manner. For long, Nehru family members have often insulted those other than from the family who held the positions of the PM and the president of the country. The Congress party has shown disrespect towards former PMs like PV Narasimha Rao and President Pranab Mukherjee, who worked diligently for the party. Now, they shed crocodile tears for Manmohan Singh,” Kishan Reddy alleged.

“Everyone recalls how Sonia Gandhi's family humiliated and ridiculed Manmohan Singh during his tenure as Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi famously tore up a copy of an Ordinance, labelling it ‘Bakwas’ (nonsense) in front of the media, which had been approved under former PM Manmohan Singh's cabinet. Rahul Gandhi's current show of affection for Manmohan Singh appears to be politically motivated,” the Union Minister added.