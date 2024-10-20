Kishan Reddy Criticizes CM Over Silence on Muthyalamma Temple Attack

Live
Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP President, Kishan Reddy, strongly criticized Chief Minister Revanth reddy) on Thursday for his silence regarding the recent attack on Muthyalamma Temple. Reddy questioned why the Chief Minister has not condemned the incident and expressed concerns over the need for a protest to highlight the issue.
“Why has the Chief Minister not spoken up about the attack on the temple? The video footage of the incident would enrage anyone, regardless of their religion,” said Reddy during his address. He also raised concerns about the police response, questioning why a lathi charge was conducted on the protesting youth. “What crime did they commit to deserve such treatment? Don’t they even have the right to express their protest?” he added.
Reddy’s remarks come amidst increasing tensions in the state, with the opposition questioning the government’s handling of the situation. The attack on the temple and the subsequent police actions have sparked outrage among the public, with calls for accountability from the ruling government.