Kishan Reddy lauds NDA win, rips Cong over ECI, JH tactics

Union Minister Kishan Reddy hailed the NDA’s sweeping victory in Bihar, attributing it to the people’s rejection of "jungle raj" and their preference for development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking on Friday, Kishan Reddy noted that even survey agencies had underestimated the scale of the NDA’s win, which he said reflected the public’s endorsement of ongoing reforms and economic progress.

Reddy linked the Bihar outcome to a broader national trend, citing recent results in Haryana and Maharashtra as evidence of waning support for the Congress. He asserted that if elections were held now, the Congress would lose its grip on all three states.

Responding to the Congress’s criticism of the Election Commission (ECI), Reddy defended the removal of illegal votes, stating that the process was handled by district collectors and booth-level officers, not by Modi himself. He accused Rahul Gandhi of making baseless allegations and demanded an apology to the election officials and the public.

On the Jubilee Hills by-election, Reddy acknowledged the BJP’s weakness in the constituency but emphasised the party’s efforts, given that it falls within the jurisdiction of a BJP MP seat. He pledged a review of the results and renewed commitment to winning the GHMC mayoral seat.

Reddy alleged that the Congress won Jubilee Hills with support from the Majlis and through large-scale money distribution, claiming crores were seized near polling booths. He dismissed the notion that the result reflected Revanth Reddy’s governance, insisting voters were swayed by cash, not performance.

Highlighting the BJP’s growing strength in Telangana, Reddy pointed to recent wins in assembly, parliamentary, and MLC elections, especially in rural areas. He expressed confidence in the party’s continued expansion across the state.