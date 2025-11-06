Kishan Reddy leads bike rally; vows new era for Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy addressed a spirited gathering in Borabanda on Wednesday during a bike rally, urging voters of Jubilee Hills to embrace change and support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections scheduled for November 11. The minister emphasised that the polls were not just routine but a decisive moment for the future of Jubilee Hills and Telangana.

Addressing the election campaign, Kishan Reddy criticised both the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for what he described as decades of neglect and broken promises. “Since independence, BJP has not won in Telangana or Jubilee Hills. The Congress ruled and BRS followed, but both left our constituency behind,” he said.

He accused former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) of enriching his family while failing to deliver jobs and housing to the people. “KCR promised golden Telangana but only made his family golden. Double bedroom houses were promised, but only farmhouses were built for their kin,” Reddy alleged.

Turning his attention to the Congress party, Reddy questioned its credibility after two years in power. He cited unfulfilled promises such as monthly stipends for women and unemployed youth, free scooties for students and welfare schemes for Dalits and Backward Classes. “What happened to the Rs 12 lakh promised to Dalit families? Where is the Rs 1 lakh crore for BC welfare?” he asked.

Reddy also criticised municipal governance under KT Rama Rao, pointing to poor sanitation in Jubilee Hills. He raised concerns about religious bias, alleging temple demolitions and selective respect for communities. “Is respect only for one religion? Hindus deserve dignity, too,” he said.

He accused Congress leaders of undermining national security and insulting Indian soldiers, claiming that Revanth Reddy spoke in favour of Pakistan. “Our future cannot be bought with money. Jubilee Hills deserves real development and only BJP can deliver it,” Reddy declared.

Kishan Reddy called on voters to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership by voting for the BJP and ushering in a new era of governance in Telangana.