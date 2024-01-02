Kishan Reddy trains guns at Congress govt and BRS

Hyderabad : BJP Telangana president and Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Tuesday made interesting comments about tickets for sitting MPs of the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress rule, inquiry against BRS leaders and other issues.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked why isn't the Revanth Reddy government writing a letter to the Centre seeking an inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project. He alleged that this government is acting to benefit KCR in the name of judicial investigation. He said that no ground tests were done before the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

He alleged that the Congress government is keeping this matter a secret. He criticized Congress government for protecting KCR who had to be reckoned with.

He said that the KCR government did not agree to the CBI inquiry into the corruption in Telangana. He reminded that the CBI was banned from entering the State and a GO was also passed. Will the new Congress government agree to a CBI investigation in this matter, he questioned.



Kishan Reddy questioned over the attitude of the state government regarding the Kaleswaram project and demanded Revanth Reddy to write a letter to CBI and assured that the Centre will take responsibility for the investigation. He accused Congress of protecting KCR andhat is why they are spending time in the name of judicial investigation.

Revanth Reddy made shocking comments that the government does not have full majority. That is why they have reached an understanding with BRS.

Kishan Reddy said that KCR lost because of family rule. Even if BRS wins one seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the result is null and void. He said that there is a situation of not knowing who the leader of the Congress party is that is why people are ready to win BJP.

He made interesting comments that the discussion of seat guarantee for sitting MPs was not held anywhere in the party. He said that party is considering MRPS president Manda Krishna Madiga contesting as an MP from the party. He reminded that Manda Krishna Madiga is working for classification.