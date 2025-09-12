KL Deemed to be University Achieves 26th Rank in NIRF 2025

KL Deemed to be University has secured the 26th rank among all universities in India in the prestigious NIRF 2025 rankings released by the Ministry of HRD. The institution also ranked 35th in Engineering, 46th Overall, and 70th in Management, reaffirming its status as the top private engineering university in the Telugu states.

Vice-President Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish hailed the recognition as a reflection of the university’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation. With strong global partnerships, cutting-edge research, and consistent placement success, KL University continues to shape industry-ready, socially responsible, and globally competent professionals.