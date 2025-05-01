KLH Student Gets ₹75 Lakh Job Offer; Others Receive Global and Top Company Placements

KLH University Hyderabad Campus Director Akella Ramakrishna stated that their students have secured jobs with excellent packages through campus placements. He spoke at a media conference held on Wednesday at the campus.

He mentioned that it is a matter of pride that this year, one of their students received a placement offer with an annual package of ₹75 lakhs. Additionally, many students were selected with salary packages ranging from ₹20 to ₹50 lakhs.

To celebrate this achievement, a Campus Placement Success Meet is being organized on the 3rd of this month.

He said that many students got job offers from countries like Germany, Japan, Singapore, Dubai, and Malaysia. He also said that big companies like Google and JP Morgan are taking part in the campus placements.