KMC medico Preethi declared dead at NIMS

Hyderabad: The PG medical student from Kakatiya Medical College, Dr Preethi, who was rushed to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) after allegedly attempting suicide in Warangal three days ago, was declared dead late on Sunday. Doctors, who did their best to save her, said that she died at 9.16 pm.



Meanwhile, the agitated family members and Girijan organisation activists resorted to agitation at NIMs. They said till KTR comes to the hospital they will not take the body. Parents and activists said the hospital authorities have not given any details of the treatment. This led to mild tension at the NIMs hospital. The doctors association president demanded thorough inquiry by a retired judge.

Some of the relatives demanded a compensation of Rs 10 crore before the body could be moved to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem. They said they want a clear announcement from the government and even parents refused to see the body.

Hospital officials told them that they would speak to the government but still the parents were unrelenting. As per rules, unless the parents sign, the body cannot be shifted.

The hospital made necessary arrangements like keeping two ambulances at the hospital so that her body could be taken to Gandhi Hospital. Post mortem is likely to be done on Monday morning. Heavy police bandobust was also made at the Gandhi Hospital. Police made arrangements to create a sort of green channel to take the body. But the parents have refused to take the body.

Talking to reporters, Preethi's father Narender said the doctors had given counselling and they said that there was no hope. They told them that till Saturday she was reacting to pain but now they are saying brain was not functioning.

He said the accused Dr Saif should be punished so that no other student behaves in such a manner. The HoD should have reacted immediately but there was negligence of the part of the administration. If they had taken the issue seriously this incident would not have happened.

The doctors have been treating Dr Preethi since February 23 after she had reportedly attempted suicide in the KGH Warangal.

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the family members of Preethi. He said the government would take care of the family and punish the responsible after the inquiry. The minister said the incident was unfortunate and would take necessary steps so that such incidents would not recur in the future. He said the accused was already arrested. The minister said he was making the announcement only after talking with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who was upset with the incident.