KNRUHS issues notification for counselling under convener quota

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Tuesday released a notification for counselling for MBBS and BDS seats under the convener quota.

Students wishing to participate in the Convener Quota Counselling have been advised to register their details on the university website (https://tsmedadm.tsche.in) from 8 am on 16 July to 6 pm on 25 July. It has been specified that certificates related to caste and locality must be uploaded at the time of registration. Following the verification of certificates, a merit list will be released featuring eligible state students, and the web options process will then commence.

As per norms, 85 per cent of seats in government medical colleges and 50 per cent of seats in private medical colleges are filled under the convener quota.

The University on Tuesday issued a notification inviting online applications from candidates who have qualified by securing the cut-off scores or above in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2025 for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses for the academic year 2025-26.

The category-wise qualifying criteria are as follows: for the General Category, including EWS, a 50th Percentile with a score of 144; for SC/ST/BC and PWD candidates from SC/ST/BC Categories, a 40th Percentile with a score of 113; and for persons with disability (OC), a 45th Percentile with a score of 127.

Should candidates encounter any difficulty in submitting their online application, the following numbers may be contacted: For clarifications on Rules and Regulations: 7901098840, 9490585796. For any other issues, email [email protected].

For technical help: 9392685856, 9059672216, and 7842136688 for technical issues related only to application and exercising web options; email [email protected]. For clarifications regarding certificate verification: 9866092370.