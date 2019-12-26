Kochi, Munnar & Pondy fav spots for Hyderabadis

Hyderabad: Kochi, Munnar and Pondicherry are the favourite destinations for Hyderabadis. Contrary to popular belief that most Hyderabadis head to Goa for vacation, according to travel agents, Kerala is a favourite, followed by Tamil Nadu.



Ashwath Vyas, from Amaavi Travels, Hyderabad, says that families going for vacations are preferring resorts and clubs for stays where there are many activities for members, whereas youngsters mostly prefer for an adventurous outing filled with activities and treks.

"People usually think Goa is the first preference During new year and Christmas celebrations but in reality, people have now started exploring new places and are not stuck to the old ideas anymore," said Ashwath. Rajasthan too is high on the list. For overseas destinations, Turkey, Bali, Thailand and Singapore are favourites.

Rohit Y from Akshaya Consultants shares that, "People going overseas now prefer US, UK and European countries for Christmas as the celebrations in these countries are very different than here. Many people are applying for Schengen visa to visit European countries like Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland."