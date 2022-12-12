Komatireddy vows not to speak on politics till next polls

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday vowed to not speak about politics until a month before the next Assembly elections. He said he would contest in Assembly elections as MLA from Nalgonda constituency.

Speaking to media persons in Nalgonda district headquarters, he questioned the State government about the double bedroom houses in Nalgonda as they built in Gajwel and Siricilla Assembly constituencies. On his non-inclusion in any of the important committees of the party by AICC, Komatireddy said he said he was happy with the flag of the party and declined the comment on the issue.

He said he had even sacrificed his minister's post and did not worry much about the party's post. It may be mentioned here that the party high command did not nominate Venkat Reddy in any of the committees constituted by it. The high command took the decision following the allegations that the MP had worked for the victory of his younger brother and BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the recent by-election in Munguodu Assembly constituency.

Venkat Reddy also condemned the comments of YSRCP leader from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy over the merger of AP and Telangana States. He made it clear that the merger of the two Telugu speaking States was not possible now.