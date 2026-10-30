Konda Surekha’s apology to KTR raises eyebrows

Hyderabad: There has been a widespread discussion in the political circles about future of Congress MLA Konda Surekha, who came back into limelight on Thursday after she apologized to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao for her earlier comments.

The former Endowments Minister Konda Surekha took to X to apologise to Rama Rao and to also announce withdrawal of her comments made during October 2024. In the past, she had alleged that KTR was the reason for the divorce between actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha, which led film star Nagarjuna to file a defamation case prompting her to withdraw her comments.

However, on Thursday, the Congress leader surprised everyone by apologizing to KTR. Surekha said, “I feel the need to provide clarification regarding some personal remarks I made earlier about BRS working president KTR. In the context of the political situation at that time, while criticizing the opposition, I talked in that manner, but it was not intentional. I should not have made those unsubstantiated remarks that I did back then. I have absolutely no intention of hurting KTR or his family members, nor any malicious intent to damage their reputation. If my remarks have hurt them or their family members, I regret that and hereby withdraw those remarks”. Surekha has been silent after she was axed from the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet a few months ago and now, she has opened up. However, Surekha’s sudden regret over her comments on KTR raised eyebrows, with speculation growing on whether she was looking to shift her loyalties to BRS. Meanwhile, the BRS party leaders reacted cautiously to the apologies. A BRS leader said that it was little too late for her to apologize. A senior BRS leader said that it would be too early to comment on the future of the former minister. “They are matured political family, and they change according to the changing political situation.

The party’s top leadership is likely to be cautious on her re-entry into BRS,” the BRS leader said. When asked about apologies, the BRS working president KTR said he had not seen her comments and added that there will be many apologies which will be coming in the coming days like Formula E case and others.

According to the political analysts, Konda Surekha is looking to keep her options open to move to any political party which can accommodate her.