Konda Vishweshwar Reddy bets big on youth to build TRS alternative?

Hyderabad: Another new political outfit is on the cards in Telangana. If the reports are any indication, former MP and senior leader of Telangana Congress Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is said to be seriously planning to float a political party as an alternative to the ruling TRS in the State.

This outfit is likely to attract aspiring youth and provide an opportunity to grow as future political leaders and also to bring all the 'disgruntled' TRS, Congress and BJP leaders under a single roof.

Vishweshwar Reddy, former MP from Chevella Lok Sabha segment, is the grandson of former Deputy Chief Minister Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy after whom the Ranga Reddy district has been named. Reddy is said to have held a series of meetings during the past few weeks with leaders of different parties from Ranga Reddy, Medak, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts.

He had also been regularly interacting with the select groups of youth and his statewide social media friends during the weekends in Hyderabad indicating that he was working in the direction of forming a political party.

After a series of debacles by the Congress in Dubbaka byelection and GHMC polls, the former MP had kept himself away from taking part in Congress activities actively and dedicated most of his time to interact with different sections in the state, a close aide of Reddy told The Hans India.



The main plank of the proposed party will be unemployment among youth and lack of political opportunities to the young. He feels it is time the old leaders should now make way for the young so that the State can be put on fast-track in terms of overall growth.

Efforts are on to launch the new party by May. He is also said to have engaged some national agencies to conduct surveys to find out what kind of political vacuum exists in the state and what was the space available for a new outfit.



