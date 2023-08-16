Kongarakalan celebrates 77th I-Day

Rangareddy: A jubilant spirit of patriotism enveloped Kongarakalan, at the integrated district office complex of Rangareddy district, as the 77th Independence Day celebrations illuminated the skies. From the early rays of dawn to the gentle embrace of twilight, the day resonated with a kaleidoscope of activities that embodied the essence of national freedom. The meticulously orchestrated event, overseen by the district administration, unfolded as a testament to unity and the unyielding pursuit of liberty. The occasion was a dynamic tribute to the district's achievements and a showcase of the State's advancement. Every detail was carefully considered, ensuring that the celebrations mirrored the spirit of the nation's struggle for sovereignty.

Distinguished guests and impassioned citizens converged to witness the grandeur of the event. The presence of the State Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, elevated the festivities to new heights as she graced the gathering as the chief guest. She unfurled the tricolour National Flag, a gesture that reverberated with deep significance among the attendees. A solemn guard of honour, presented by the police, paid homage to the chief guest, followed by resounding applause and heartfelt felicitations from both notable figures and ordinary citizens.

Sabitha Indra Reddy delved into the district's journey of progress, accentuating accomplished milestones and charting a course for the future. The atmosphere was saturated with pride and a shared sense of purpose as she commended the district's achievements and extolled the dedication of its populace. A moment of recognition shone on individuals who exhibited unwavering commitment through their service, earning them certificates of appreciation as a tangible acknowledgment of their contributions. The government's dedication to the welfare of its citizens was palpable as financial aid was extended to beneficiaries through diverse schemes.

The day's festivities reached their pinnacle with captivating cultural performances by the youth. Students from a myriad of schools across the district, including Model School, Amangal KGBV, Government Model School of Shankarpally, Triveni School of Champapet in Sarurnagar, and EDU-Smart School of Hayatnagar, left an indelible impression with their captivating dance routines. Sabitha Indra Reddy, flanked by esteemed dignitaries and district officials, acknowledged and celebrated these burgeoning talents, instilling them with encouragement to continue their remarkable journeys.

The celebrations culminated on a triumphant note, with Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy conferring regularisation orders upon 13 junior panchayat secretaries, a strategic move that reinforces administrative stability and propels grassroots progress to new heights.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of MLC AVN Reddy, District Collector Harish, Additional Collectors Pratima Singh and Bhupal Reddy, Trainee Collector Kadivaran Phalani, Maheshwaram DCP Srinivas, District Revenue Officer Sangeeta, Collectorate AO Pramila Rani, as well as a collective representation of public officials, community leaders, staff, and students.