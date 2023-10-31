Kotha Prabhakar Reddy to be kept under observation for four days

Hyderabad: The condition of Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is said to be stable after a team of doctors from Yashoda Hospital performed over three hour long life saving surgery. The MP would be kept under observation for the next four days.

The green channel provided for shifting Prabhakar Reddy helped doctors avert the danger. A team of 10 doctors of the hospital provided treatment to Prabhakar Reddy who was stabbed with a knife during his campaign in Gajwel. One of the doctors, Vijay Kumar, said that the surgery was performed for three hours. The doctors in the hospital in Gajwel gave primary treatment and performed stitches.

The CT scan revealed a perforated bowel and hence taken for Emergency Exploratory Laparotomy immediately. Initially Laparoscopic approach was tried and intra operatively it showed evidence of bowel perforation in four places (2 intestinal loops through-in-through) extending to surrounding mesentery. In view of time sense presentation and potential for peritonitis the surgical approach was converted to Open Laparotomy, as per guideline and 10 cms bowel resection was done and End-to-End Intestinal Anastomosis was performed successfully.

Doctors stated they could save Prabhakar Reddy’s life because he was brought to the hospital quickly, which would have been dangerous otherwise and he would have to be in the hospital for the next ten days.

Dr Vijay Kumar further said that with surgeries like these, it would be difficult for a quick recovery. “We can tell whether he will fully recover or not after four days and then shift him to the ward,” said the doctor.